Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

