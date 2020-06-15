Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.75 Million in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $43.97 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

