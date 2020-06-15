Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,701 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.66.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

