Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $742.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $723.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $844.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $656.69.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

