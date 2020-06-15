Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock worth $157,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.