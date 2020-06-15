Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $37,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $163.92 on Monday. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,559.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

