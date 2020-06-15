Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

BHLB stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $568.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

