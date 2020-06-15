BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 24,220 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 182.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 801.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

