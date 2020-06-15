BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,294,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.92 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

