BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 176.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of PolyOne worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 6.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,001,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 561,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 562,662 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

