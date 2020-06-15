BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,320 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

