BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE EV opened at $39.46 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

