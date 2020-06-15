Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 8,895 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 384.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,547,000 after buying an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 919,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,679,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

