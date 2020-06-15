Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $863,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.