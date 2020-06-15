Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CFO Timothy Lain purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $59,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $355,735 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

