Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,486 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.54% of Arlo Technologies worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 145,402 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

