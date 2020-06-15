Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,139,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,183,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 364,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $38.96 on Monday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

