Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

