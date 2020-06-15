Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 967.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.98 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.