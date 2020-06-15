Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.3-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.73 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.76-4.96 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

CNC stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

