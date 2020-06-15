Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 20,410,000 shares. Approximately 37.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,195,000 after buying an additional 258,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after buying an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,224,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,173,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 264.82.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

