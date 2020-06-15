Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemours were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chemours by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Chemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.43. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

