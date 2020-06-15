Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chemours by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Chemours’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

