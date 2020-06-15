Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $134.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

