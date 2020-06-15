Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.12% of Comerica worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after buying an additional 641,377 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

