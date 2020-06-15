Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CMC opened at $18.28 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

