ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

