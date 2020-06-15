Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CTB opened at $26.17 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,474,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 330,605 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 315,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 212,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

