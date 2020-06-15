Credit Suisse Group Lowers United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Continental to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -20.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

