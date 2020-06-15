Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.