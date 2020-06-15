Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DT opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of -22.15.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,187,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,352,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540,500 shares of company stock worth $1,045,748,486 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $131,380,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,161,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 775.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after buying an additional 1,258,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.