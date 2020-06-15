eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of eBay worth $44,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.