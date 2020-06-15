EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 74,528 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

