Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 927,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $177.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.55. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.