Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $1,712,825. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.8% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

