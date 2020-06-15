FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.