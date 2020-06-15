Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,966 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

LUV opened at $35.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.