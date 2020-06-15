Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 30,946 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,534,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 997,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 734,935 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 693,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $17.08 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

