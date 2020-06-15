Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Patrick Industries worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK opened at $55.06 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.