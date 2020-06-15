Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

