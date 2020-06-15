FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

