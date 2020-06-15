Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.83% of Gentex worth $44,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

GNTX opened at $26.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

