Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $618.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

