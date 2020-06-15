Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 113.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.