Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.