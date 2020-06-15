Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nomura cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WYND opened at $32.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

