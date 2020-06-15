Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 6,700 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flex by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,476,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Flex by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,198,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $10.40 on Monday. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

