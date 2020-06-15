Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $92,058,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $90,023,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,240,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

