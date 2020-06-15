Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 382,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $2.26 on Monday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $176.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The business had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.