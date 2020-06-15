Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,242 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander raised Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

NYSE BAP opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $240.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

